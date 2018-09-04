Voter Registration Drive

to Google Calendar - Voter Registration Drive - 2018-09-04 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voter Registration Drive - 2018-09-04 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voter Registration Drive - 2018-09-04 16:00:00 iCalendar - Voter Registration Drive - 2018-09-04 16:00:00

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Adult Services Department Presents:

Voter Registration Drive

Tuesday, September 4, 18, & 25 from 4-6 PM

History Room, Delmar Avenue Library 

&

Reading Room , Johnson Road Library

** Please bring 2 forms of ID, one with a current address in order to register**

Questions?  Call 452-6238 ext 7 

Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Community Outreach, Politics & Activism
to Google Calendar - Voter Registration Drive - 2018-09-04 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voter Registration Drive - 2018-09-04 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voter Registration Drive - 2018-09-04 16:00:00 iCalendar - Voter Registration Drive - 2018-09-04 16:00:00