Voter Registration Drive
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Adult Services Department Presents:
Tuesday, September 4, 18, & 25 from 4-6 PM
History Room, Delmar Avenue Library
&
Reading Room , Johnson Road Library
** Please bring 2 forms of ID, one with a current address in order to register**
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 7
