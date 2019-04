Walk MS Edwardsville

Saturday, April 27, 8:30 am to 1:30 pm

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

1 Hairpin Dr.

Edwardsville, IL 62026

Walk MS brings together a community of passionate people for one powerful cause: to end MS forever. Team up for others and register today for Walk MS.

For Walk MS questions, please contact the Fundraising Support Team at 1-855-372-1331 or FundraisingSupport@nmss.org.