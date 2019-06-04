Wanda Mountain Boys
Hayner Public Library at Alton Square Mall 132 Alton Square, Alton, Illinois 62002
Wanda Mountain Boys
Tuesday, June 4, 6:30 p.m.
Southern gospel music has always been known for its smooth harmonies, strong vocals and powerful, straightforward lyrics. For the last twenty-five years, the Wanda Mountain Boys have displayed all three of these qualities while establishing themselves in the gospel music community in the Midwest.
Register at 1-800-613-3163.
Info
Hayner Public Library at Alton Square Mall 132 Alton Square, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Concerts & Live Music