“Breakfasts with Amy” Discussion Series: What to say when you don’t know what to say

Care and Counseling, a nonprofit mental health provider serving the greater St. Louis area for more than 50 years, announces their 2019 “Breakfasts with Amy” Discussion Series with Executive Director Amy Bertschausen.

These public discussion breakfasts – held on Friday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Care and Counseling main office, 12141 Ladue Road, St. Louis, MO 63141 – will cover a variety of topics regarding mental health issues facing today’s society:

March 8 – Do depression and anxiety play a role in opioid addiction? Depression, anxiety, and substance use impact each other, and one condition can often make the other worse. Many individuals living with depression and/or anxiety reach for opioids as a way to lift their spirits or to numb painful thoughts. Understanding dual diagnoses and how mental health influences drug use and vice versa is an important first step in getting our friends and family the help they need.

May 17 – How to nurture your child's mental health As parents, we want our kids to be happy and healthy. But no matter how hard we try, we can't guarantee their future. What we can do, however, is help them build a strong foundation for lifelong mental health. Join us to learn more.

August 16 – What to say when you don't know what to say There are times when words fail us. What do you say to parents who have lost their child? To a friend entering the final stages of cancer? To your neighbor when she tells you she'd getting a divorce because her husband has had a girlfriend for years? Words seem too trivial, so "not enough" at times. So, what do you say? Join the discussion.

October 11 – The connection between spiritual and emotional well-beingIt is human to have emotions. It is also human to wonder about the spiritual side of life and the world. Sometimes the emotional and spiritual in our lives are well balanced but sometimes we can't be sure. Join Amy as she explores the relationship of spirituality and emotion.

Amy Bertschausen is the Executive Director at Care and Counseling. She received a Master of Divinity degree from the University of Chicago Divinity School in Chicago, IL and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bethany College in Bethany, WV. Prior to her work at Care and Counseling, Amy served as Executive Director at Samaritan Center of the Fox Valley in Appleton, WI. She has served as a pastor in congregations, as well as a chaplain and consultant. Amy enjoys taking an active role in the communities in which she serves. Her extensive background in mental health allows her to create partnerships to bring mental health services to those in need and the underserved, as well as provide important mental health education through presentations, like the “Breakfasts with Amy” series.Care and Counseling is a unique mental health provider in the region committed to ensuring that all who seek services can receive them. Care and Counseling addresses the barriers of stigma, lack of insurance, and inability to pay. Each year the agency gives back more than $1.4 million in unreimbursed services to the greater St. Louis community, thanks to vital support from donations. Key community supporters include World Wide Technology, Steward Family Foundation, Centene, Episcopal Presbyterian Health Trust, Episcopal Diocese, Ladue Chapel, Garden View Care Centers, and many other corporations, organizations and private individuals. Breakfast is complimentary, but Care and Counseling requests your RSVP to reserve a seat – careandcounseling/event/breakfast-with-amy-3-8-19/ or via telephone at 314-336-1082.

Additional information about the Care and Counseling organization is available online at www.careandcounseling.org or by calling (314) 878-4340.