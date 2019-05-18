Whitley's Wishes presents PRESENTS HONKY TONKIN WITH BLACK TOP BOULEVARD
On the Hill Golf Course and Lounge - Leg 58 IL-157, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Time & Location
May 18, 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM
On the Hill Golf Course and Lounge - Leg, 58 IL-157, Edwardsville, IL 62025, USA
About the Event
Join us for a night of fabulous food from Bella Milano, EdgeWild, Foundry Public House, Peel and Source Juicery and entertainment by Black Top Boulevard!
All to raise money for DIPG pediatric brain cancer research and the Whitley's Wishes Scholarship Fund. We will have some great stuff available for bid in our silent auction and awesome raffle items including a Coach handbag package worth over $1200!
Tickets are limited so don't wait! Get yours today!