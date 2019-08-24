The Wildey Celebrates the Art of Fashion

The Wildey Theatre celebrates the Art of Fashion is the 7th annual runway show held by the Friends of the Wildey, It showcases the fashions of 10 Metro-East retailers, entrepreneurs, and curators and includes a Repurposed Wedding Dress/Tuxedo Design Competition. Local 618 is hosting a pop-up boutique, featuring a fresh, new design with the Wildey and fashion in mind as well as other 618 designs. Returning is Orion, Brian Lynch, acrobatic silk dancer. The Buckley and Buckley VIP reception celebrate the “heartland” ambiance by featuring appetizers & desserts inspired by past and present local chefs. $50 VIP tickets include preferred seating, a deluxe gift bag access to the Buckley and Buckley VIP reception, which begins at 6:00. $20 & $25 tickets include gift bags. The Art of Fashion is sponsored by Moran Economic Development and Buckley & Buckley Law.