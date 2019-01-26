Wildlife Photography: Eagles and Swans

Saturday, January 26, 8 am to Noon

Sunday, January 27, 7 am to 11 am

Audubon Center at Riverlands

301 Riverlands Way

West Alton, MO 63386

(636) 899-0090

Trumpeter swans are beautiful and are particularly amazing in large groups, providing an opportunity for stunning portraits. This class begins with camera basics, a chance to practice wildlife photography with raptors visiting the Audubon Center on Saturday, followed by a photo shoot in the field with the Trumpeter swans and, potentially, eagles. The class will wrap up with a review of images in post processing and ends with an inside photo opportunity with another visiting raptor.

To register, please visit: http://www.academyofnatureandwildlifearts.org/photography.html. Admission fee is $150 per person.