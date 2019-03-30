William M. BeDell ARC Prom Fundraiser

April 6, 2019 is the prom for William M. BeDell ARC is a non-profit organization which provides many services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Mission Statement: To Provide the highest quality of service and programs to children and adults who have developmental disability that reside in Madison County.

My name is Johnnie, I have volunteered to help with the prom for the ARC for the last 2 years( this will be my third year). After seeing how incredibly hard the staff and parents work to make the prom special for all the kids and their families, we thought we’d try to pay for this years prom. It’s a blessing to see how wonderful they make the prom for everyone attending. $1700 is our goal!!!

Checks can be made out to the school: William M. BeDell ARC

Please come support and help raise money for their prom.

