Wine on the Water Sunset Cruise

Saturday, May 11, 6 pm to 8 pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Whether you are looking for a romantic night with your sweetie or a night out with your friends, Wine on the Water is the perfect cruise for those wishing to sample our Grafton Harbor Wines while enjoying a beautiful sunset cruise! (6 one-ounce pours are factored into the price of your cruise) (Pirate's Booty, LPR, Naughty Wench, Pirate's Love Potion, Spirits of Grafton's Past and Tipsy Mermaid will be offered at $5/glass or $13/bottle.)

The Hakuna Matata is a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs.

Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.

Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.