Winter Reindeer Party

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Tuesday, December 17, 5:30 -7:30 PM

Learn About Real Reindeer from Show Me Reindeer & Enjoy Hot Cocoa, Snacks and Crafts

Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext 720

Info

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Christmas, Party
618-452-6238
