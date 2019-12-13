Winterville Festival at Wood River Round House, 633 N. Wood River, Ave., Wood River, IL, Children can enjoy games, face painting, prizes and refreshments. The first 25 children will receive a packet of Grinch Dust, visit the Grinch. Vote for your favorite Christmas Tree grades K thru 5 and businesses Tree. Bring a can good for Operation Blessing. For additional info call 618-251-3100. This is a Free Event. See your there.