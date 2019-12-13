Winterville Festival
Winterville Festival at Wood River Round House, 633 N. Wood River, Ave., Wood River, IL, Children can enjoy games, face painting, prizes and refreshments. The first 25 children will receive a packet of Grinch Dust, visit the Grinch. Vote for your favorite Christmas Tree grades K thru 5 and businesses Tree. Bring a can good for Operation Blessing. For additional info call 618-251-3100. This is a Free Event. See your there.
Wood River Round House 633 N. Wood River Ave., City of Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map
