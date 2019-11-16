× Expand Sheena Whitehead November 2019 Disney Trivia Registration Form

Join us on Saturday, November 16th for our 5th round of Wish Upon a Cure Disney Trivia to benefit the American Cancer Society through the Relay For Life of Riverbend. Doors open at 6:00 with trivia starting promptly at 7:00 pm at the Wood River Moose. Tables of 8 players allowed, cost is $120 for a regular table and $200 for a table with unlimited beer and soda. To register a table, please contact Sheena Whitehead at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org or 618-288-7112. See flyer for more details or check the event on Facebook.