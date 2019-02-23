Wish Upon a Cure Disney Trivia

Are you ready for Round 4 to test your Disney knowledge?

Registration is now open on a first come, first serve basis.

Any tables paid for by January 31st will receive ten FREE mulligans.

Tables must be paid for by Friday, February 15th to keep your reservation as we expect a sellout event. Any tables not paid by this date will be released to the next registered table.

We will be accepting tables up to eight players.

Tables will be $120 with no drinks, or $200 with unlimited beer/soda. The entire table must be no drinks or with drinks.

This event is all ages-anyone who requires a seat will be counted in the 8 players for your team.

No outside beverages allowed, drinks will be available for purchase. You are allowed to bring in snacks and food for your table.

To register a table starting January 2nd, please call the American Cancer Society office at 618 288 2390 or email sheena.whitehead@cancer.org