Witches on the Water Crawl

The Loading Dock 400 East Front Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Saturday, Oct. 19, 1 pm

The Loading Dock

401 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3494

Eat, drink and be scary with your favorite witches and warlocks at the 3rd Annual Witches on the Water! Don your best witch outfit, grab your broom and fly over to Grafton for a fun night with your ghoul-friends. Registration will take place at the Loading Dock from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bracelets handed out at registration will provide access to shopping, food and drink specials during the event. The pub crawl, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., will stop for fun activities, such as a witches dance mob, at old haunts along the way. If you forget your broom, there will be a free shuttle from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

