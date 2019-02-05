Hello Ladies!

I hope that everyone is having a great day.

I would like to invite you all once again to the monthly Alton IL., Women Empowering Women networking luncheon.

February’s meeting is Tuesday, February 5th, from 11:30 – 1:00 pm at Post Commons Coffee House, located at 300 Alby Street in downtown Alton.

There is no cost to attend the meeting.

For those who wish to purchase lunch they can do so at Post Commons, the cost for the meal and a beverage is $10. Reservations are appreciated so I can give the restaurant a head count for food prep.

If you would like to attend, send your RSVP to wewillinois@gmail.com, no later than Saturday, February 2nd. Please include if you plan to eat lunch so we can give the restaurant an idea for food prep.

Registration starts at 11:15. We will start introductions and lunch at 11:40. The speaker will start at approximately noon. We usually wrap up around 1:00 pm.

I am so excited about our speaker for February’s meeting! Kourtney Thomas is a coach who helps women get really clear on their choices. And more importantly make them, now without fear. Her topic for our meeting is “Before anything else, invest in yourself”. Kourtney is a very dynamic speaker that I met through the Edwardsville chapter of WEW. Bring pen and paper as I am sure she will be sharing good information.

Feel free to invite ALL the women in your life that you would like to EMPOWER and ENCOURAGE to be their best. This is also a great networking opportunity to meet some AMAZING women in our area!

I look forward to meeting everyone!