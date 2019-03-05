Hello Ladies!

I would like to invite you all once again to the monthly Alton IL., Women Empowering Women networking luncheon.

March’s meeting is Tuesday, March 5th, from 11:30 – 1:00pm at Post Commons Coffee House, located at 300 Alby Street in downtown Alton.

There is no cost to attend the meeting.

For those who wish to purchase lunch they can do so at Post Commons. Rsvp’s are appreciated so I can give the restaurant a head count for food prep. If you would like to attend, send your RSVP to wewillinois@gmail.com, no later than Saturday March 2nd. Please include if you plan to eat lunch, so we can give the restaurant an idea for food prep.

Registration starts at 11:15. We will start introductions and lunch at 11:40. The speaker will start at approximately noon. We usually wrap up around 1:00 p.m.

I am so excited about our speaker for March’s meeting! Rebecca Weirich, with Madison County Health Department will be discussing the new guidelines for cervical cancer and new recommendations for women who are at high risk for of breast cancer. She will also be discussing what services Madison County provide for all women.

Bring pen and paper as I am sure she will be sharing good information.

Feel free to invite ALL the women in your life that you would like to EMPOWER and ENCOURAGE to be their best.

This is also a great networking opportunity to meet some AMAZING women in our area!

I look forward to meeting everyone!