Hello Ladies!

I hope that everyone is having a great day. I would like to invite you all once again to the monthly Alton IL., Women Empowering Women networking luncheon. September’s meeting is Tuesday, September 3rd, from 11:30 – 1:00pm at Post Commons Coffee House, located at 300 Alby Street in downtown Alton IL. Lunch will be available for purchase. Rsvp’s are appreciated so I can give the restaurant a head count for food prep. If you would like to attend send your RSVP to wewillinois@gmail.com.

Registration starts at 11:15. We will start introductions and lunch at 11:40. The speaker will start at approximately noon. We usually wrap up around 1:00pm.

I am so excited about our speaker for September’s meeting!!! Megan Hemann, a human resources consultant with UMSL. She will be delivering tactics to boost morale, encourage a positive mindset and how to see the best outcome in all situations that may arise.

Bring pen and paper as I am sure she will be sharing valuable information.

Feel free to invite ALL the women in your life that you would like to EMPOWER and ENCOURAGE to be their best. This is also a great networking opportunity to meet some AMAZING women in our area! I look forward to meeting everyone!