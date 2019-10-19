×

The theme for the summit is “Mastering your Mindset & Finances—EMPOWERED WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN.” YWCA of Alton is committed to making our communities places in which women and girls can thrive. We focus on providing opportunities to become empowered, confident and competent through education, engagement and recognition. The Women’s Empowerment Summit provides area women with an opportunity to develop their goals and action steps, and receive support in their achievement.“One of the most important things the YWCA of Alton can do is support women’s economic empowerment by providing classes and workshops that help women across the life cycle develop the skills they need to build financial security and stability. Participants in Women’s Empowerment Summit will learn how to master their minds through goal planning and life balance and self-care workshops. Participants will also develop financial literacy skills with sessions on budgeting and credit repair, preparing for retirement, protecting your assets, and homeownership readiness presented from various financial institutions and agencies.” said Cameo Holland, YWCA President Elect. Sherry McCrady, one of the presenters for the Women’s Empowerment Summit said “We know when women are safe, stable and self-sufficient, their families are too. This helps our communities thrive. I am delighted to be a part of this exciting event that is truly needed. This Summit will give women give women the tools they need to be encouraged, enlightened, and to thrive.”Esteemed speakers include Trish Holmes, Director of Member Services, Riverbend Growth Association, Sherry McCrady, Owner of Luminous Life Coaching, Sheila Goins, Wood River Branch Manager, Midwest Members Credit Union, Karen Wilson, State Farm Agent, and Sandy Smith, Assistant Vice President Community Lending, Busey Bank.