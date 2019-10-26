Wood River Halloween Parade
Emerick Sports Complex 6th St. & Park Lane, City of Wood River, Illinois 62095
Saturday, Oct. 26, 10:30 am to Noon
(618) 251-3130
The Wood River parade will start at Emerick Park on Sixth street, proceed south on Sixth to Ferguson Ave., west on Ferguson to Wood River Ave., then north on Wood River Ave. ending at Central Park.
