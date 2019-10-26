Wood River Halloween Parade

Emerick Sports Complex 6th St. & Park Lane, City of Wood River, Illinois 62095

Wood River Halloween Parade

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10:30 am to Noon

Emerick Sports Complex

6th St. & Park Lane

Wood River, IL 62095

(618) 251-3130

The Wood River parade will start at Emerick Park on Sixth street, proceed south on Sixth to Ferguson Ave., west on Ferguson to Wood River Ave., then north on Wood River Ave. ending at Central Park.

Info

Emerick Sports Complex 6th St. & Park Lane, City of Wood River, Illinois 62095
Leisure & Recreation, Parade
