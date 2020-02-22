Have all the fun of Mardi Gras in the tiny town of Worden!

Wordi Gras, a hugely popular event, features a parade that travels down Wall Street, starting at Park Street and Drummond Street. The parade begins at 3 p.m.

Feature: Small Town -- Big Party in Worden, Illinois

As usual, local establishments will provide entertainment throughout the day. Festivities kick off at noon at the Worden American Legion, with "The Experience" playing from 12-3 p.m. followed by "Pik'n & Lik'n featuring Grant Texier" from 4-7 p.m. In the outdoor tent at the Yellow Dog, "Baywolfe" will rock from 1 until 5 p.m., and from 6 until 10 p.m. "Powerhouse 747" will take over entertaining the late night crowd.

Worden's newest watering hole, The Next Bar and Grill, will get their party started at 1 p.m. with "The Gusto Band" on stage until 5 p.m., followed by "Ridin' Shotgun" from 6-10 p.m. Both the Yellow Dog and The Next Bar will offer a limited number of their own versions of event shirts inspired by Wordi Gras.

Vendors will be selling delicious food, fun merchandise and, of course, drinks! Several of the bars will feature live music starting in the afternoon and playing all night long. Grab your friends and join the fun!