Work on Your Family History!

Genealogy & Local History Library 401 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Come to the Genealogy & Local History library Thursday, May 9 and work on your family history! 

At 10 am, a short class introduction will highlight search features on Ancestry.com; then you will have time to do your own research. 

Staff will be here to assist you if you have a question.

Call Geralyn to sign up for this class at 800-613-3163.

800-613-3163
