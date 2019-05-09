Work on Your Family History!
Come to the Genealogy & Local History library Thursday, May 9 and work on your family history!
At 10 am, a short class introduction will highlight search features on Ancestry.com; then you will have time to do your own research.
Staff will be here to assist you if you have a question.
Call Geralyn to sign up for this class at 800-613-3163.
Genealogy & Local History Library 401 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map