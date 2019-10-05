Working Towards a Cure Bra Walk

Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 am to Noon

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

1 Riverfront Dr.

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

Register to help walk for a cure!

Working Towards a Cure is a 100% volunteer run organization that pays for things that insurance can not or will not pay for, for breast cancer patients in Madison, St. Clair and Jersey counties in Illinois. We will continue to help those persons that come to us for assistance, until there is no longer a need because cancer has been cured. The organization is collecting your old, used bras to make the largest ball made of out bras. We want your broken, worn out or bras that pinch or aren't comfortable. They can be brought to any of the events or to these drop off stations: The Islands, Bethalto, IL; Kristen's Hair Studio, Wood River, IL; Lobby of KMOX; Lobby of KMOV; Madison County Dept of Public Health, Wood River, IL; Modernistic Salon II, Christopher, IL and St Anthony's Cancer Center, Alton, IL. Donation of $25 to walk for a cure.