A Workout to Benefit Captain Jake Ringering
Iron House CrossFit 2920 Godfrey, IL 62035 Greenwood Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Donations benefit Captain Ringering's wife and children
A workout to benefit Godfrey Fire's Captain Jake Ringering
Join us to honor Godfrey Fire's Captain Jake Ringering. A workout to benefit his wife and children. Saturday, May 4, 7:30am - 5:00pm.
See attached flier for details.
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness