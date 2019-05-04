A Workout to Benefit Captain Jake Ringering

Iron House CrossFit 2920 Godfrey, IL 62035 Greenwood Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Join us to honor Godfrey Fire's Captain Jake Ringering. A workout to benefit his wife and children. Saturday, May 4, 7:30am - 5:00pm.

Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness
618-304-2636
