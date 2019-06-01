106.5 The Arch (WARH) and KSDK-TV “5 On Your Side” invites Blues fans to don their Blues fan gear, warm up their vocal cords and sing the Blue Notes to a Cup victory during the World’s LARGEST Glori-oeke Party!

Join 5 On Your Side and 106.5 The Arch before the FIRST St. Louis home playoff game against Boston on June 1 at 2:30 p.m. in the “5 On Your Side” Plaza, 1000 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63101, between Enterprise and Busch Stadium! We need hundreds, if not thousands of St. Louis “fans in Blue” to belt out the rally song, “Gloria!”

Baseball fans heading downtown watch St. Louis vs. Chicago should join the karaoke sing along too!

Stacey and Jonah from 106.5 The Arch will broadcast live from the 5 On Your Side Plaza starting at 11:00 am with several surprise guests that St. Louis hockey fans will LOVE! The World’s Largest “Glori-oeke” karaoke starts at 2:30 pm.

The bi-state’s best pregame is on 5 On Your Side with Mike Bush, Frank Cusumano, and Ahmad Hicks!

NOTE: The Arch has also banned the music from the band Boston on their airwaves until St. Louis brings the cup home.

For more details visit www.1065TheArch.com or www.ksdk.com.