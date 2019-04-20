× Expand c c

In honor of Cirque du Soleil coming to the Chaifetz Arena and World Circus Day, Baked Bear STL has created a special Cirque de Sandwich: birthday cake ice cream sandwiched between fresh baked funfetti cookies and rolled in rainbow sprinkles! On World Circus Day, at their store at 6140 Delmar Blvd, Baked Bear St. Louis will be giving away a limited quantity of these delicious Cirque de Sandwiches and Circus Harmony’s flying children will be performing in and around the store with their own exuberant circus joy. In addition to the limited supply of the free Cirque de Sandwiches all their other delightful flavors of cookies and ice cream will be available for purchase. Twenty per cent of all proceeds on World Circus Day will go to support Circus Harmony’s Flying Children Scholarship Fund!

