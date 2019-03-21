World Down Syndrome Day: 10th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Celebration & More!

World Down Syndrome Day, March 21, was established in 2006 by Down Syndrome International with the goal of raising awareness and mobilizing support and recognition of the dignity, rights and well-being of people with Down syndrome across the world. March 21, or 3/21, was chosen to honor of the third copy of the 21st chromosome present in those with Down syndrome.

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis (DSAGSL) invites you to join us in raising awareness, advocacy and support of individuals with Down syndrome, along with their abilities and achievements. Celebrate March 21 with the DSAGSL! www.dsagsl.org/programs/advocacy-awareness

Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis events for World Down Syndrome Day:

Start a "Step Up for Down Syndrome" team and raise funds to earn wristbands to the largest celebration of Down syndrome in the St. Louis area! Join 2,500 people for the big celebration on June 2nd at Forest Park. Activities will include a one-mile awareness walk, live music, talent showcase, food and food trucks, crafts, games and more for the whole family!

Register for the "Run for 21" Race! A 3.21-mile course through beautiful Forest Park. Registration fee is only $25 from now until 3/21 and includes a finisher medal, t-shirt, and entrance to the 10 th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Celebration.

Celebration at the Down Syndrome Association office 8531 Page Avenue, Suite 12, St. Louis, MO 63114 March 21, 2019 from 9:00 am-3:00 pm Drop by the office and enjoy activities and crafts, popcorn and lemonade, and pick up a pair of friendship socks to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

Young Friends Board "21 Club" social event at Pieces: The Board Game Bar 1535 S 8th St, St. Louis, MO 63104 March 21, 2019 from 5:30-8:30pm Enjoy a selection of over 800 board games, a taco bar, and celebratory cake all for just $5! Proceeds benefit the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis programs and services.

DSA Rocks! Performance at the Tin Roof 1000 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63102 Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12:00-4:00pm

5 Bands that have been practicing together for 8 weeks in the DSA Rocks! music program will perform on stage.

For more information regarding the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, contact Executive Director Erin Suelmann at 314-833-7554 or via email at erin@dsagsl.org.

Additional details about the St. Louis association’s events and activities scheduled for observance during World Down Syndrome Day can be found at www.dsagsl.org.