World War I Exhibit

Madison County Court House and Administration Building 155-157 N Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Everyone is invited to visit an exhibit about Madison County residents and World War I at the Madison County Court House. The exhibit features objects from the Madison County Historical Museum and Archival Library. A complementary exhibit about the home front is a short walk across the plaza in the Administration Building. The exhibits will be on display Monday-Friday until January 2019.

View Map
Exhibit, History
618-656-7569
