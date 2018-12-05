World War I Exhibit
Madison County Court House and Administration Building 155-157 N Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Everyone is invited to visit an exhibit about Madison County residents and World War I at the Madison County Court House. The exhibit features objects from the Madison County Historical Museum and Archival Library. A complementary exhibit about the home front is a short walk across the plaza in the Administration Building. The exhibits will be on display Monday-Friday until January 2019.
Info
Madison County Court House and Administration Building 155-157 N Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Exhibit, History