Worth It! '19

Calvary Life Church 4630 Maryville Road , Granite City, Illinois 62040

Worth It ’19! (a music driven worship conference) kicks off with a FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT, September 20th at 7pm at Calvary Life Church, Granite City, IL. The concert will feature special musical guests and award winning Christian songwriters such as:

Paula Stefanovich, OKC (Writer of songs like the Dove Nominated 'Jerusalem' and 'Yahweh')

Bj Pons, Slidell, LA

Sandra Onal from First Baptist Atlanta (Dr. Charles Stanley)

Annie MCRae Henning, St Louis, MO

Candy Houser, WL, Lincolnton, NC

AVID Worship,OKC

Hayley Gilmore, WCH, OH

And more!!

Tickets for "Friday Night Concert Only" are $10 and can be ordered at: worthit19.eventbrite.com

For more information visit: Facebook.com/worthitworship

Calvary Life Church 4630 Maryville Road , Granite City, Illinois 62040
