Writers of the Riverbend: Mix & Mingle

Readers and writers, mark your calendars! The fourth Writers of the Riverbend: Mix and Mingle event will take place on Saturday, April 18th from 12:30pm-4pm in the hallway of Maeva’s Coffee (1320 Milton Road, Alton, IL 62002).

This is a FREE event.

Readers: Come support local authors and discover what works are being created right in your community! Discover what's new in the area and find your new local favorite, or pick up another book from an author you discovered at a previous event!

Creators, industry professionals, students, and dabblers: Preregister for free space to sell and promote your craft! Are you a creator, but don’t have anything to sell? No problem! You can still sign up without reserving a space.

Published or unpublished, all authors, poets, wordsmiths, editors, designers, illustrators, publishers, creators, and book lovers are welcome! Come connect with new fans, network with other creators, promote your projects, and be a part of the community! All preregisters receive a bottomless cup for coffee or tea at the event, sponsored by Maeva's Coffee. Just fill out the form linked here!

Although we encourage selling your work, this isn't a "sit behind a table the whole time" kind of event. If you are selling, we recommend bringing along a family member or friend who can help man your table while you browse and network. Expect to make some GREAT industry connections and enjoy the afternoon! It's a creatives’ party!

Once again, the sign-up link is www.sarahjdhuephotos.com/writers-of-the-riverbend