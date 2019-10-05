On October 5, 2019 from 10am- 3pm the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum is hosting its annual Yanda Cabin Day. This day is a family favorite day where kids and adults can experience trades from the past. Held at our 1853 restored cabin, the atmosphere is perfect for transporting attendees to a different era. This year we have a blacksmith, corn grinder, rope maker, musicians, and a tatter. The Glen Carbon Kiwanis will have a food tent for those hungry guests. The cabin is also open for tours, as we will have dedicated volunteers available to answer any questions the public may have.