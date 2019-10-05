Yanda Cabin Day

Yanda Log Cabin 148 South Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

On October 5, 2019 from 10am- 3pm the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum is hosting its annual Yanda Cabin Day. This day is a family favorite day where kids and adults can experience trades from the past. Held at our 1853 restored cabin, the atmosphere is perfect for transporting attendees to a different era. This year we have a blacksmith, corn grinder, rope maker, musicians, and a tatter. The Glen Carbon Kiwanis will have a food tent for those hungry guests. The cabin is also open for tours, as we will have dedicated volunteers available to answer any questions the public may have.

Yanda Log Cabin 148 South Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034
