Was it your intention to make a positive lifestyle change this year? Yoga can be a key piece of your wellness plan.

The Yoga Connection is offering Yoga Basics: An Introduction to Yoga. The six-week course begins Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:00-7:00 p.m. $60; sign up with a friend and both receive $5 off.

In this course, you’ll learn fundamental yoga postures, breathing techniques used during a practice, how to use meditation and relaxation to quiet the mind and how yoga philosophy can be applied to our daily lives. Safety will be emphasized and students can expect a slow pace with detailed instructions. This course is also appropriate for anyone who hasn’t practiced yoga for a while and needs a refresher.

Pre-registration/payment required. Download a registration form at theyogaconnection.me/sign-up and pay by check or through PayPal.

Questions? Call 618-467-8827 or email dmwatt33@gmail.com.

The Yoga Connection operates within Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr., Alton.