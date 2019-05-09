Yoga Basics: Intro to Yoga

× Expand Danette Watt 529417400 Yoga can be practiced by everyone

Did you resolve to have a healthier lifestyle this year but are still struggling to get it? Yoga can be a key part of your overall wellness plan.

The Yoga Connection is offering “Introduction to Yoga” with Nancy Culiberk, RYT. The four-week course begins Thursday, May 9, 6:00-7:15 p.m. $60; sign up with a friend and both receive $5 off.

In this course, you’ll learn

* fundamental yoga postures and how to put them together for sun salutations

* breath techniques used during a practice

* how yoga can be incorporated in our day-to-day activities.

Nancy’s teaching style will challenge you physically and mentally while respecting your boundaries.

Pre-registration/payment required. Download a registration form at theyogaconnection.me/sign-up and pay by check or through PayPal.

Questions? Contact Danette Watt: 618-467-8827 or dmwatt33@gmail.com.

The Yoga Connection – “the most beginner-friendly yoga studio in the Metro East” – is located within Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr., Alton.