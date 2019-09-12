Yoga Basics: Intro to Yoga

× Expand istock photo 529417400 Women meditating before a yoga class begins

Don’t let the fear of starting something new hold you back! Yoga Basics introduces you to the benefits and joys of practicing yoga.

In this 6-week course taught by Danette Watt and Andrea Chancey, you’ll learn:

• fundamental postures

• breathing techniques used during a practice

• how to use meditation and relaxation techniques to quiet the mind

• yoga philosophy and how it can be applied to our daily lives

Safety will be emphasized and students can expect a slow pace with detailed instructions. A regular yoga practice increases your strength, mobility and flexibility and awareness of staying in the present. This course is also appropriate for anyone who hasn’t practiced yoga for a while and needs a refresher.

Cost is $60 for the course; pre-payment and registration required. Download a registration form at theyogaconnection.me/sign-up and pay by check or through PayPal. Sign up with a friend and you both receive $5 off!

Questions? Call 618-467-8827 or email at dmwatt33@gmail.com.