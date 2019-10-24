Yoga Basics: Intro to Yoga
The Yoga Connection (Be Well Now) 221 E. Center Dr. , Alton, Illinois 62002
Students meditate in a yoga class
We had so much interest in the recent Yoga Basics course, we're having another. It will run 5 Thursdays, and the final class will be the Monday before Thanksgiving.
Was it your intention to make a positive lifestyle change this year? Yoga can be a key piece of your wellness plan.
In this 6-week course taught by Danette Watt and Andrea Chancey, you’ll learn:
• fundamental postures
• breathing techniques used during a practice
• how to use meditation and relaxation techniques to quiet the mind
• yoga philosophy and how it can be applied to our daily lives
Safety will be emphasized and students can expect a slow pace with detailed instructions.
A regular yoga practice increases your strength, mobility and flexibility and awareness of staying in the present. This course is also appropriate for anyone who hasn’t practiced yoga for a while and needs a refresher.
Cost is $60 for the course; pre-payment and registration required. Download a registration form at theyogaconnection.me/sign-up and pay by check or through PayPal.
Sign up with a friend and you both receive $5 off!
Questions? Call 618-467-8827 or email at dmwatt33@gmail.com.