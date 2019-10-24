Yoga Basics: Intro to Yoga

× Expand Purchased from istock Students meditate in a yoga class

We had so much interest in the recent Yoga Basics course, we're having another. It will run 5 Thursdays, and the final class will be the Monday before Thanksgiving.

Was it your intention to make a positive lifestyle change this year? Yoga can be a key piece of your wellness plan.

In this 6-week course taught by Danette Watt and Andrea Chancey, you’ll learn:

• fundamental postures

• breathing techniques used during a practice

• how to use meditation and relaxation techniques to quiet the mind

• yoga philosophy and how it can be applied to our daily lives

Safety will be emphasized and students can expect a slow pace with detailed instructions.

A regular yoga practice increases your strength, mobility and flexibility and awareness of staying in the present. This course is also appropriate for anyone who hasn’t practiced yoga for a while and needs a refresher.

Cost is $60 for the course; pre-payment and registration required. Download a registration form at theyogaconnection.me/sign-up and pay by check or through PayPal.

Sign up with a friend and you both receive $5 off!

Questions? Call 618-467-8827 or email at dmwatt33@gmail.com.