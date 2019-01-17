Yoga Basics: Intro to Yoga

× Expand istock purchase 529417400 A senior woman and a woman of color sit in meditation before a yoga class.

Don’t let the fear of starting something new hold you back! Give yourself or someone else the gift of well-being at “the most beginner-friendly yoga studio in the Metro East.”

The Yoga Connection is offering Yoga Basics: An Intro to Yoga, with Danette Watt, RYT. The six-week course begins Thursday, Jan. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. $60; sign up with a friend and both receive $5 off.

In this course, you’ll learn fundamental yoga postures, breathing techniques used during a practice, how to use meditation and relaxation to quiet the mind and how yoga philosophy can be applied to our daily lives. Safety will be emphasized and students can expect a slow pace with detailed instructions. This course is also appropriate for anyone who hasn’t practiced yoga for a while and needs a refresher. Pre-registration/payment required.

Download a registration form at theyogaconnection.me/sign-up and pay by check or through PayPal. Questions? Call 618-467-8827 or email dmwatt33@gmail.com. The Yoga Connection operates within Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr., Alton.