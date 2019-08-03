Yoga to Overcome Bad Habits, $15

We know habits can be beneficial (exercise) or harmful (binge drinking). How do we know when a habit no longer serves our needs? How do we break unhealthy habits while strengthening positive ones?

In this workshop, you’ll learn:

• to identify habits

• the four steps to breaking an unwanted habit

• the stages we go through when we’re making changes

• to identify where you are in the process and how to get “unstuck”

During this workshop, we’ll practice beginner-friendly:

• meditation

• breath work,

• yoga postures,

• crystal work

These practices will help us reduce unwanted habits and replace them with positive ones, strengthening our resolve and keeping us motivated to make changes.

Dress in clothes you can move in and bring any personal crystals you want to use. Crystals also will be available to use during the workshop and some will be available for purchase (cash only please).

Amanda Lippner has a Bachelor’s in Social Work and leads group sessions at Chestnut Health Systems, focusing on addictions. She uses crystals and yoga in her personal life as well as her work.

To ensure your place, follow the link to pre-register: theyogaconnection.me/sign-up