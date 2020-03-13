× Expand Danette Watt The Yoga Connection is offering Yoga Teacher Training at the 200-hour level.

The Yoga Connection and West East Yoga, St. Louis's oldest yoga school, is currently accepting applications for our yoga teacher training. This 9-month program begins March 13 and meets 1 full weekend each month (twice in October); students graduate in November. The program is rooted in foundational teachings of Anatomy, Alignment, Philosophy and more!

West East Yoga was founded by Dr. Jaime Sanchez, who has been teaching yoga for decades; The Yoga Connection is an established studio managed by a graduate of West East Yoga.

You don't have to want to teach to join this transformative program. Many students take it to deepen their personal practice or further their spiritual journey.

Visit http://theyogaconnection.me/yoga-teacher-certification/ to download a FAQ sheet and to apply.