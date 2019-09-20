Young's Produce Celebrates 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days

to Google Calendar - Young's Produce Celebrates 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days - 2019-09-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young's Produce Celebrates 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days - 2019-09-20 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young's Produce Celebrates 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days - 2019-09-20 08:00:00 iCalendar - Young's Produce Celebrates 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days - 2019-09-20 08:00:00

Young's Produce 2 Court Square, Alton, Illinois 65606

Young's Produce, a Purina® Certified Expert Dealer, is announcing their 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days, a customer appreciation event. Their event celebrates 66 years of serving the Alton community as a Purina® dealer, as well as Purina’s 125th anniversary. Stop by Young's Produce located at 2 Court Square in Alton, MO for lunch on Friday, September 20, 2019 for a customer appreciation cook out and special event pricing throughout the store!

Info

Young's Produce 2 Court Square, Alton, Illinois 65606 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
to Google Calendar - Young's Produce Celebrates 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days - 2019-09-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young's Produce Celebrates 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days - 2019-09-20 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young's Produce Celebrates 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days - 2019-09-20 08:00:00 iCalendar - Young's Produce Celebrates 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days - 2019-09-20 08:00:00