Young's Produce Celebrates 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days

× Expand Jessica Baker Check-R-Board Days

Young's Produce, a Purina® Certified Expert Dealer, is announcing their 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days, a customer appreciation event. Their event celebrates 66 years of serving the Alton community as a Purina® dealer, as well as Purina’s 125th anniversary. Stop by Young's Produce located at 2 Court Square in Alton, MO for lunch on Friday, September 20, 2019 for a customer appreciation cook out and special event pricing throughout the store!