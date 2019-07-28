Zafira String Quartet Presents "Music For The Screen II"

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Zafira Quartet is a string quartet that also performs on electric instruments, pushing the boundary of the traditional quartet by layering and sound sculpting with the use of electronic effects.

The latest event will explore further the "Greatest Themes For Film And Television. The great acoustics at the Ozark mean no "bad seats" and will be a musical and sound experience you won't want to miss.

Admission is $10 at the door. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free parking on our private lots.

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
Concerts & Live Music
314-962-7000
