Zen and Gin Yoga Night

Calling all Yogis and/or gin lovers! Join Pere Marquette Lodge in their private Ballroom for a yoga session led by certified yoga instructor Emma Franklin, from Be Well Now in Alton, Illinois. After we get zen, it’s time to get gin! Enjoy gin cocktails, beer and appetizers!

Tickets are $20 and include access to the guided yoga session, appetizers, and of course, gin! All experience levels welcome- just bring your mat and good vibes!

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling Arielle at 618-786-2331, extension 338.