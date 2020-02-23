Zion Lutheran School Open House, Bethalto

Zion Lutheran Church 625 Church Drive, Village of Bethalto, Illinois 62010

For students entering Kindergarten through Grade 8 in Fall 2020: ZLS Open House for students and their parents on Sunday, February 23, 12 noon to 2 p.m. A complimentary soup lunch, school tours, meet the teachers, and more fun activities are part of this event. For more information or to register your student in Preschool or Grades Kindergarten through 8 at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, go to http://zlsbethalto.org. Contact Zion Lutheran School directly at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zionbethalto.org

Info

Zion Lutheran Church 625 Church Drive, Village of Bethalto, Illinois 62010
Open House
