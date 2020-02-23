Zion Lutheran School Open House, Bethalto

× Expand AdVantage News Students from Zion Lutheran School

For students entering Kindergarten through Grade 8 in Fall 2020: ZLS Open House for students and their parents on Sunday, February 23, 12 noon to 2 p.m. A complimentary soup lunch, school tours, meet the teachers, and more fun activities are part of this event. For more information or to register your student in Preschool or Grades Kindergarten through 8 at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, go to http://zlsbethalto.org. Contact Zion Lutheran School directly at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zionbethalto.org