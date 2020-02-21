Zombie Love Murder Mystery Dinner

Calling all Zombies! Come to the Murder Mystery Dinner Theater that thinks outside of the coffin. Pere Marquette Lodge has the perfect show for you, whether you are a Zombie fan or not! Why? Because this show has it all! High drama! Comedy! A love story…and of course, zombies!

Guests can play a part in the show or just sit back and laugh out loud. Tickets include the show, the lodge’s famous fried chicken dinner buffet, taxes and gratuity.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling Arielle at 618-786-2331, extension 338.