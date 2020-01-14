2020 brings new goals for SIUE students

× Expand An Ask Me! staff volunteer helps a student navigate her new schedule on the first day of the spring 2020 semester.

Hot chocolate and supportive smiles offered students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville a warm welcome for the spring 2020 semester on a crisp Monday.

“I was excited to get back on campus and have people around me,” said sophomore psychology major and Women’s Basketball player Mikala Hall of Danville. “I loved my first two classes today.”

The Office of Student Affairs organized volunteers around campus holding Ask Me! signs. The friendly faces served as a helpful resource to students navigating their new schedules. Faculty, administrators and staff volunteers also served free hot chocolate to students as a midday treat.

“There’s obviously some nerves on this first day back as we get prepared for the new semester,” said Carli Rose, a freshman biology and Spanish major from Salem. “Having people out here providing hot chocolate and a nice atmosphere really helps put students at ease for the semester and the challenges that are ahead.”

Among students’ goals for the new semester: study more and get a 4.0 GPA, dive deeper into their major, make new connections, be on time and prepared, and be proactive instead of reactive.

“I got to campus early today to make sure I printed my syllabi and articles for class,” said junior sociology major Precious Nunn of St. Louis. “Getting ahead is important. I plan to stayed focused this semester.”

