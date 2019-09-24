5K Margarita Run/Walk returns to Alton’s riverfront

To raise awareness about Crohn’s disease, colitis and inflammatory bowel disease, Givin’ It All For Guts will host its largest annual fundraiser, the 5K Margarita Run/Walk, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

The event will feature a run and walk on the bike trail overlooking the Mississippi River, a DJ, vendors, and chips, salsa and a margarita at the finish line.

Givin’ It All For Guts was founded in 2014 as a resource to raise awareness and donate funds for research of Crohn’s disease, colitis and inflammatory bowel disease to the IBD Center at Washington University. Under the direction of Director Dr. Matthew Ciorba, the center has flourished.

“Givin’ It All For Guts is proud of our contribution, which has led to several publications of the excellent research occurring locally,” a press release from the organization states.

More than $38,000 has been donated to the center, not to mention care bags donated to physician offices, patients hospitalized or through the pediatric infusion clinics at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The board of Givin’ It All For Guts is all volunteers, seeking a better life for those affected by the diseases. It is a nonprofit group that says it works hard each day to be responsible stewards of donations.

For more information, visit the Givin’ It All For Guts website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter