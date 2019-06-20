Fireworks frenzy: A rundown of the Riverbend fireworks shows

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, http://www.visitalton.com Alton’s Fireworks over the Mississippi family event is scheduled for Thursday, July 3. The fun-filled evening begins with performances by musical acts Tyler Filmore, Leslie Craig and the Hellbender and Nashvegas at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater beginning at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks will begin at about 9:15 p.m.

Like fireworks themselves, Fourth of July celebrations come in all shapes and sizes.

They also come in a number of different municipalities and on a wide range of days, with some taking place the weekend before the holiday, and some happening a few days after Independence Day.

To make it easy, we've compiled the rundown of fireworks displays in the Riverbend, listed in order by date. Have fun, and Happy Fourth!

Edwardsville

June 29, American Legion Post 199, dusk

The city-sponsored Fourth of July celebration includes food available for purchase starting at 5 p.m., children’s activities, and a free concert by the Edwardsville Municipal Band starting at 7 p.m.

Bethalto

June 30, St. Louis Regional Airport, 9:21 p.m.

Start your Independence Day celebration early with a great fireworks show at the St. Louis Regional Airport. This free fireworks showcase will take place on the airport grounds. Entertainment, food vendors and more will also be on hand. The fireworks are sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

Alton

July 3, Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 9:15 p.m.

Live entertainment, food vendors, and family entertainment kicks off the event starting at 5 p.m. Admission to the amphitheater is free, although a VIP experience is available for $25 per person. Before the fireworks begin, enjoy live entertainment from the Dave and Greg Band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Godfrey

July 4, Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 9:15 p.m.

A Godfrey staple, the 4th of July Family Fun Fest at Robert E. Glazebrook Park is always good for Independence Day fun. The event starts at 5 p.m. with a Patriot Bike Decorating contest for children ages 5-11. Children should dress up their bikes and bring their patriotism out to be judged after a short bike parade around the park. Participants must be pre-registered by Friday, June 30, to participate in the contest and entry forms are available at the Parks Office, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Admission is free and activities will continue throughout the night until the fireworks display.

Granite City

July 4, Nameoki Road at Fehling Road, 9:15 p.m.

The annual Patriots in the Park celebration in Granite City’s Wilson Park kicks off at 6:30 p.m., with contemporary Christian artist Josh Wilson taking the stage at 7 p.m. Starlifter, the United States Air Force Band, goes on at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin promptly at 9:15 p.m.

Jerseyville

July 4, Jerseyville American Legion Fairground, 9:30 p.m.

The annual Independence Day fireworks is hosted by the city of Jerseyville. Admission is free.

Brighton

July 4 & 6, Schneider Park, 9:15 p.m.

Brighton’s celebration is so big it requires two days to complete. The village’s fireworks show extends over two days as the village commemorates its sesquicentennial celebration in conjunction with Independence Day. Free admission.

Bunker Hill

July 6, James A. Bertagnolli Park, dusk

A parade will precede the annual Bunker Hill Firefighters Picnic at the park. Rides, tractor pulls, food and live music will entertain before the fireworks hit the sky after dark.

Grafton

July 6, Mississippi River, dusk

The beleaguered city’s free fireworks display along the Mississippi River features day long festivities at local restaurants and shops, ending with fireworks at dusk. Free admission.