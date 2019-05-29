A pyro's life for me: Alton native living special FX dream

× 1 of 8 Expand Two installments of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise are among the films on which Alton native Tom Seymour has done special effects. × 2 of 8 Expand Alton native Tom Seymour worked as the special effects foreman for the CBS thriller "Criminal Minds" for the past decade. × 3 of 8 Expand Alton native Tom Seymour has carved out a long career doing special effects for movies and television shows. × 4 of 8 Expand Alton native Tom Seymour has carved out a long career doing special effects for movies and television shows. × 5 of 8 Expand Alton native Tom Seymour has carved out a long career doing special effects for movies and television shows. × 6 of 8 Expand Alton native Tom Seymour has carved out a long career doing special effects for movies and television shows. × 7 of 8 Expand Alton native Tom Seymour has carved out a long career doing special effects for movies and television shows. × 8 of 8 Expand Alton native Tom Seymour has carved out a long career doing special effects for movies and television shows. Prev Next

Destroying a giant asteroid hurtling toward earth. Releasing the kraken on Captain Jack Sparrow. Sinking the Titanic.

One Alton native has had a hand in all three.

Tom Seymour, an Alton High School graduate, has built a long and often-exciting career doing special effects for movies and television. His credits include mega-hits like “Titanic,” “Armageddon” and two films in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, among many others.

Production of the 15th and final season of the CBS thriller “Criminal Minds,” for which Seymour has been the special effects foreman for the past decade, wrapped earlier this month. With that chapter closed, the 57-year-old Seymour said he’s already thinking about his next adventure.

“Right now, I’m up for whatever comes up,” he said.

‘I was hooked’

Seymour graduated from Alton High in 1980 and studied architectural drafting at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, graduating from the college in 1982. He said that even then he was intrigued by the behind-the-scenes workings of the entertainment industry.

“I’d always been fascinated by movies and the behind-the-scenes aspect of it, but at that time I had no idea you could actually get a job doing that,” he said. “I didn’t know anybody, didn’t have any connections. I always liked to draw, so my natural inclination was to go into the drafting field.”

Seymour worked at two different architectural firms in St. Louis for about six years, drawing houses, buildings and the like. Through his work he met and befriended some people in the St. Louis film industry.

After being laid off from his drafting job, Seymour reached out and got his foot in the door doing construction work for an upcoming film project. Soon after, he was offered the chance to stay on and help with lighting for the actual shoot.

“I said, I don’t know anything about that, and he said, ‘You seem like a hard worker, you learn fast, and we need extra hands.’

“I finished that particular film shoot with them and I was hooked,” he said. “I decided this was my new career.”

Chasing a dream

Seymour continued on that path, wearing a number of different hats while helping with production of countless industrial training videos and local commercials. And after four years of cutting his teeth in a relatively small market, Seymour’s ambition drew him to brighter lights.

“I saw that the opportunities were limited -- I could probably make a decent living, but I wanted to move on to bigger and better things,” he said. “I wanted to go where the big boys do it.”

Seymour had few Hollywood connections and even fewer prospects, but it didn’t stop him from taking a chance and moving to Los Angeles in 1992.

“I had two friends out here, and I had one phone number for a possible job contact,” he said.

Seymour called the contact and was promised he’d be kept in mind if anything came up, and he was -- to return Winnebagos to a rental company after a music video shoot.

“I picked a very fortunate time to come to Los Angeles, because at the time music videos were all the rage,” he said. “Every band, every song had to have a music video to get onto MTV. There was so much work in town.”

From there, he kept getting calls to work on music videos, from Tone Loc to Aerosmith to Guns N’ Roses. At the same time, he continued answering his phone as well, taking whatever jobs he could to keep afloat in the industry.

Big breaks

It was the result of one of those conversations that led to his next big -- too big, some might say -- opportunity.

“One of the interesting, noteworthy things that came out of the music video world was, a production coordinator called and said they had a really interesting project coming up,” he said. “I went into their office the next day and they said, ‘It’s kind of like a music video, the same thing you’re used to.’

“They were being really cagey, so I said, ‘Cut to the chase,’ and he goes, ‘OK, here’s the deal -- it’s a shoot for Playboy magazine for the Playboy Channel.’”

During the close to two years that followed, Seymour helped with lighting for various Playboy productions, including “Playmate of the Month” interviews and the magazine’s “Girls of…” features.

As with everything he’d done in the industry, his transition to the world of special effects was the result of jumping in feet first. Seymour began helping build miniature models for sets and made connections among the special effects community, continuing to learn more and do more.

After working on a few low-budget movies, a friend in the industry gave him his first big break.

“One of those guys called me in 1996 and said, ‘Hey, I just got the bid to do all these huge effects for this volcano movie called “Dante’s Peak.”’ That was my first big special effects movie,” he said.

“Working on that movie was really the critical turning point of my career.”

‘An incredible journey’

In the span of a year, Seymour went on to work on “Titanic,” “Armageddon” and the 1998 “Godzilla” remake. He also did effects for the final season of the Tim Allen television show “Home Improvement” and worked on all four seasons of Pamela Anderson’s show “V.I.P.”

The last big movies he worked on were the second and third installments of the Johnny Depp “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

”I had always loved pirate movies when I was a kid, and I got to work on a pirate ship every day,” he said.

Since 2009, Seymour has been, he says jokingly, the “second in command of a two-man department” doing special effects for “Criminal Minds.” After a particularly long stretch shooting the series’ penultimate and final seasons in short succession, Seymour said he’s going to take some time to himself before taking the next step in his career, whatever that may be.

“I’m going to hide from work for a little bit of time,” he said. “I’m going to take a little time off, take a vacation, come back to Alton over Fourth of July for a family reunion, when I get back (to Los Angeles) I’ll start making some phone calls.”

Whether shooting cannonballs in the Bahamas or machine guns in Shanghai, presenting a San Diego Comic-Con panel on special effects and pyrotechnics -- what he calls “one of the high points of my career” -- or helping ignite art installations at Nevada’s Burning Man festival, Seymour has made sure to stop and appreciate all the places life has taken him.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate,” he said. “I try to never forget that. I’m very grateful for all the opportunities put before me. I’ve gotten to do things and see things and go places that I never dreamed I’d see or do when I was younger. It’s been an incredible experience, an incredible journey.”