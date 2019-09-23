Alton graduate awarded four-year scholarship at SIUC

Schleeper

Exceptional efforts in the classroom and their communities helped this year’s Chancellor’s Scholars at Southern Illinois University Carbondale stand out from their peers.

One of the scholarship recipients is Alton High School graduate Summer Schleeper, daughter of Denise and Christopher Schleeper. An Illinois State Scholar and National Honor Society member, she was also part of the Mu Alph Theta mathematics honor society and the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. She earned a Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Award and was involved with the Spanish Club, architectural draft club, physics club and student government. She was also a four-year varsity soccer letter recipient. She is an exploratory student.

The Chancellor’s Scholarship, SIU’s most prestigious award, covers tuition, fees, room and board for four years. Twenty-five students are receiving this year’s awards.

A total of 307 students participated in the Chancellor’s and University Excellence Scholarship Interview Weekend. The selections are based on the students’ ACT or SAT scores, their academic credentials submitted at the time of admission, an essay and personal interview. The applicants also have a record of leadership in their communities and participation in numerous extracurricular activities.

The award is renewable for three years, contingent upon the students maintaining a 3.0 or higher grade point average. A list of current and previous winners is available at scholarships.siu.edu/current-scholars/scholars-list.php.

