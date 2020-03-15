Alton Knights of Columbus changes fish fry format

Because of concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the Alton Knights of Columbus/Spaulding Club has changed their All-You-Can-Eat Lenten Fish Fry Buffet to a no-seating carryout format served by trained volunteers starting Friday, March 20, through the end of Lent, April 10. This is a preventative measure. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility, 405 E. Fourth St. in Alton.

The carryout menu is available from 4:30-7 p.m. The dinner choices are a catfish dinner (two pieces of catfish plus two sides); a pollock dinner (two pieces of pollock plus two sides); a shrimp dinner (shrimp plus two sides); or a combination dinner (one piece of catfish, one piece of pollock, small order of shrimp plus two sides) at a cost of $7 per dinner. The sides are coleslaw, green beans, and French fries.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter