Alton Memorial fundraiser to go on despite kitchen fire

Brad Goacher (right), vice president of operations for Alton Memorial Hospital, talks to Bob Menichino of Morrison's Food and Nutrition Services at Alton Memorial Hospital during last year's "Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew."

The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary’s Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew fundraiser will go on as scheduled Saturday. The fire Monday in the Grafton Loading Dock kitchen will not affect the event.

The fundraiser will be from noon-3 p.m. Saturday at the Loading Dock, 400 Front St. More than 25 area restaurants will have food and beverages available for tasting. There will also be oral and silent auctions for a number of great items.

The White Cross Auxiliary supports other hospital projects, including education, hospital equipment, and help for people who can’t afford their prescriptions. The money made from the 2019 event will go toward purchasing special Staxi wheelchairs for the registration area.

Tickets are $30 in advance and available at brownpapertickets.com. Enter “Girls on Grapes” under “Find an Event.” Guests must be 21 to attend. Tickets sold in advance can be picked up at 11 a.m. Saturday, with entrance still at noon.

For more information, call (618) 463-7872.

