Alton's Vintage Voices sets date for auditions

× Expand Actor historians Emma Sargent, John Meehan and Loretta Williams rehearse at the Alton National Cemetery in preparation for the 2014 Vintage Voices tours, Voices of Courage and Conviction.

The Vintage Voices committee has set an audition date for the 2019 edition of Vintage Voices to “Keep History Alive.”

Auditions will be held Saturday July 20 at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 10 E. Third St. in Alton. Actors wanting to audition should arrive anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will do a cold reading from a previous script.

Auditions will be held for 10 characters:

5 white males – age 18, early 30's, 40-50, 40-60, 60-70

1 black male, age 40-70

3 white females – age 18-28 (2), 30-50

1 black female, age 18-30

"We have some great stories to tell, and invite anyone interested to come to auditions on July 20th," director Kerry Miller said.

Tentatively, there will be six rehearsals – first meet at the end of July, August for research, 4-5 in September, and a walk through and five performances in October.

The annual Vintage Voices tours will be held in the Alton Cemetery at 5th and Vine streets in Alton on Oct. 5, 6, 12, 13.

Like the Vintage Voices Facebook page for further information including volunteer opportunities and ticket availability.

For more information, send an email to altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com.